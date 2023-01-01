Bahraini dinars to Cambodian riels today

Convert BHD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
10,928,100 khr

1.00000 BHD = 10928.10000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.2370.92191.6716818.3181844.1061.372551.349
1 INR0.012013910.01107580.02008340.22007210.1410.01648970.0162067
1 EUR1.084790.287211.8132719.8696915.6021.48881.46326
1 NZD0.598249.79240.551489110.9579504.9440.8210590.806972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cambodian Riel
1 BHD10928.10000 KHR
5 BHD54640.50000 KHR
10 BHD109281.00000 KHR
20 BHD218562.00000 KHR
50 BHD546405.00000 KHR
100 BHD1092810.00000 KHR
250 BHD2732025.00000 KHR
500 BHD5464050.00000 KHR
1000 BHD10928100.00000 KHR
2000 BHD21856200.00000 KHR
5000 BHD54640500.00000 KHR
10000 BHD109281000.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bahraini Dinar
1 KHR0.00009 BHD
5 KHR0.00046 BHD
10 KHR0.00092 BHD
20 KHR0.00183 BHD
50 KHR0.00458 BHD
100 KHR0.00915 BHD
250 KHR0.02288 BHD
500 KHR0.04575 BHD
1000 KHR0.09151 BHD
2000 KHR0.18301 BHD
5000 KHR0.45754 BHD
10000 KHR0.91507 BHD