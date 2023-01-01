Bahraini dinars to Colombian pesos today

Convert BHD to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
10,756,800 cop

1.00000 BHD = 10756.80000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.23680.922351.6726618.3244844.0541.372851.34925
1 INR0.012013910.01108090.02009520.22014810.14040.01649330.0162098
1 EUR1.084290.245311.813519.8673915.1231.488441.46286
1 NZD0.5978549.76310.55142110.9552504.6180.8207580.806649

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Colombian Peso
1 BHD10756.80000 COP
5 BHD53784.00000 COP
10 BHD107568.00000 COP
20 BHD215136.00000 COP
50 BHD537840.00000 COP
100 BHD1075680.00000 COP
250 BHD2689200.00000 COP
500 BHD5378400.00000 COP
1000 BHD10756800.00000 COP
2000 BHD21513600.00000 COP
5000 BHD53784000.00000 COP
10000 BHD107568000.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 COP0.00009 BHD
5 COP0.00046 BHD
10 COP0.00093 BHD
20 COP0.00186 BHD
50 COP0.00465 BHD
100 COP0.00930 BHD
250 COP0.02324 BHD
500 COP0.04648 BHD
1000 COP0.09296 BHD
2000 COP0.18593 BHD
5000 COP0.46482 BHD
10000 COP0.92965 BHD