Bahraini dinars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert BHD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
35,714 bwp

1.00000 BHD = 35.71400 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.25350.922351.6729418.3189844.0071.37281.3493
1 INR0.012011510.01107770.02009450.22003810.13780.01648940.0162071
1 EUR1.084390.271811.8139719.8632915.1571.488531.46305
1 NZD0.5977549.76480.551277110.9501504.5050.8205910.806544

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 BHD35.71400 BWP
5 BHD178.57000 BWP
10 BHD357.14000 BWP
20 BHD714.28000 BWP
50 BHD1785.70000 BWP
100 BHD3571.40000 BWP
250 BHD8928.50000 BWP
500 BHD17857.00000 BWP
1000 BHD35714.00000 BWP
2000 BHD71428.00000 BWP
5000 BHD178570.00000 BWP
10000 BHD357140.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bahraini Dinar
1 BWP0.02800 BHD
5 BWP0.14000 BHD
10 BWP0.28000 BHD
20 BWP0.56000 BHD
50 BWP1.40001 BHD
100 BWP2.80002 BHD
250 BWP7.00005 BHD
500 BWP14.00010 BHD
1000 BWP28.00020 BHD
2000 BWP56.00040 BHD
5000 BWP140.00100 BHD
10000 BWP280.00200 BHD