Aruban florin to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Tanzanian shillings is currently 1,520.340 today, reflecting a 0.212% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.017% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,520.590 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1,505.030 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.507% increase in value.