아루바 플로린 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 탄자니아 실링 is currently 1,459.200 today, reflecting a 0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 1,465.860 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1,457.920 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.