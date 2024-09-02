Aruban florin to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Rwandan francs is currently 744.659 today, reflecting a -0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.445% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 744.905 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 741.358 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.267% increase in value.