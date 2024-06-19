아루바 플로린 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 르완다 프랑 is currently 730.263 today, reflecting a 0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.006% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 731.899 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 728.883 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.190% decrease in value.