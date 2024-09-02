Aruban florin to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Norwegian kroner is currently 5.906 today, reflecting a -0.393% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.803% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 5.939 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 5.842 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.522% decrease in value.