아루바 플로린 to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 to Norwegian kroner is currently 5.906 today, reflecting a -1.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.931% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 5.993 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 5.864 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.284% decrease in value.