Aruban florin to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Mexican pesos is currently 11.032 today, reflecting a 0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 2.677% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 11.101 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 10.708 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.788% decrease in value.