아루바 플로린 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 멕시코 페소로 is currently 10.286 today, reflecting a -0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.307% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 10.556 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 10.244 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.792% increase in value.