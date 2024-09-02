Aruban florin to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Malawian kwachas is currently 957.821 today, reflecting a -1.153% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.928% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 970.670 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 957.821 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.153% decrease in value.