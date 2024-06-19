아루바 플로린 말라위 콰차스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 말라위 콰차스 is currently 964.888 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.015% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 말라위 콰차스 has fluctuated between a high of 968.715 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 964.162 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.