Aruban florin to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Lebanese pounds is currently 50,043.300 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.059% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 50,043.300 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 49,997.200 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.071% decrease in value.