아루바 플로린 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 레바논 파운드 is currently 49,990.700 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 50,083.100 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 49,951.300 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.166% decrease in value.