Aruban florin to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Icelandic krónas is currently 77.307 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.530% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 77.307 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 76.143 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.