아루바 플로린 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 to Icelandic krónas is currently 77.659 today, reflecting a -0.330% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.101% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 78.067 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 76.888 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.716% decrease in value.