20 Netherlands Antillean guilders to New Zealand dollars

Convert ANG to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 ang
17.88 nzd

ƒ1.000 ANG = $0.8939 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
ANG to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NZD
1 ANG to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93950.9508
Low0.89210.8921
Average0.91600.9187
Change-4.66%-1.20%
1 ANG to NZD stats

The performance of ANG to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9395 and a 30 day low of 0.8921. This means the 30 day average was 0.9160. The change for ANG to NZD was -4.66.

The performance of ANG to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9508 and a 90 day low of 0.8921. This means the 90 day average was 0.9187. The change for ANG to NZD was -1.20.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.841.34983.81
1 EUR1.10510.8421.7691.44319.7191.49192.639
1 GBP1.3131.18812.1021.71523.4321.772110.08
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1490.84352.377

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / New Zealand Dollar
1 ANG0.89393 NZD
5 ANG4.46963 NZD
10 ANG8.93926 NZD
20 ANG17.87852 NZD
50 ANG44.69630 NZD
100 ANG89.39260 NZD
250 ANG223.48150 NZD
500 ANG446.96300 NZD
1000 ANG893.92600 NZD
2000 ANG1,787.85200 NZD
5000 ANG4,469.63000 NZD
10000 ANG8,939.26000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 NZD1.11866 ANG
5 NZD5.59330 ANG
10 NZD11.18660 ANG
20 NZD22.37320 ANG
50 NZD55.93300 ANG
100 NZD111.86600 ANG
250 NZD279.66500 ANG
500 NZD559.33000 ANG
1000 NZD1,118.66000 ANG
2000 NZD2,237.32000 ANG
5000 NZD5,593.30000 ANG
10000 NZD11,186.60000 ANG