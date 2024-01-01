10 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to New Zealand dollars
Convert ANG to NZD at the real exchange rate
ANG to NZD conversion chart
1 ANG = 0.89393 NZD
0
|1 ANG to NZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.9395
|0.9508
|Low
|0.8921
|0.8921
|Average
|0.9160
|0.9187
|Change
|-4.66%
|-1.20%
|View full history
1 ANG to NZD stats
The performance of ANG to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9395 and a 30 day low of 0.8921. This means the 30 day average was 0.9160. The change for ANG to NZD was -4.66.
The performance of ANG to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9508 and a 90 day low of 0.8921. This means the 90 day average was 0.9187. The change for ANG to NZD was -1.20.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / New Zealand Dollar
|1 ANG
|0.89393 NZD
|5 ANG
|4.46963 NZD
|10 ANG
|8.93926 NZD
|20 ANG
|17.87852 NZD
|50 ANG
|44.69630 NZD
|100 ANG
|89.39260 NZD
|250 ANG
|223.48150 NZD
|500 ANG
|446.96300 NZD
|1000 ANG
|893.92600 NZD
|2000 ANG
|1,787.85200 NZD
|5000 ANG
|4,469.63000 NZD
|10000 ANG
|8,939.26000 NZD
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|1 NZD
|1.11866 ANG
|5 NZD
|5.59330 ANG
|10 NZD
|11.18660 ANG
|20 NZD
|22.37320 ANG
|50 NZD
|55.93300 ANG
|100 NZD
|111.86600 ANG
|250 NZD
|279.66500 ANG
|500 NZD
|559.33000 ANG
|1000 NZD
|1,118.66000 ANG
|2000 NZD
|2,237.32000 ANG
|5000 NZD
|5,593.30000 ANG
|10000 NZD
|11,186.60000 ANG