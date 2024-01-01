10 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Isle of Man pounds

Convert ANG to IMP at the real exchange rate

10 ang
4.26 imp

ƒ1.000 ANG = £0.4256 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Track the exchange rate

ANG to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IMP
1 ANG to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44050.4427
Low0.42150.4215
Average0.43100.4349
Change-2.46%-2.70%
View full history

1 ANG to IMP stats

The performance of ANG to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4405 and a 30 day low of 0.4215. This means the 30 day average was 0.4310. The change for ANG to IMP was -2.46.

The performance of ANG to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4427 and a 90 day low of 0.4215. This means the 90 day average was 0.4349. The change for ANG to IMP was -2.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9060.7621.6011.30617.8491.34983.868
1 EUR1.10410.8411.7681.44219.7121.4992.62
1 GBP1.3131.18912.1021.71523.4311.771110.098
1 NZD0.6250.5660.47610.81611.1490.84352.388

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Isle of Man pound
1 ANG0.42556 IMP
5 ANG2.12782 IMP
10 ANG4.25564 IMP
20 ANG8.51128 IMP
50 ANG21.27820 IMP
100 ANG42.55640 IMP
250 ANG106.39100 IMP
500 ANG212.78200 IMP
1000 ANG425.56400 IMP
2000 ANG851.12800 IMP
5000 ANG2,127.82000 IMP
10000 ANG4,255.64000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 IMP2.34982 ANG
5 IMP11.74910 ANG
10 IMP23.49820 ANG
20 IMP46.99640 ANG
50 IMP117.49100 ANG
100 IMP234.98200 ANG
250 IMP587.45500 ANG
500 IMP1,174.91000 ANG
1000 IMP2,349.82000 ANG
2000 IMP4,699.64000 ANG
5000 IMP11,749.10000 ANG
10000 IMP23,498.20000 ANG