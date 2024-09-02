Netherlands Antillean guilder to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.426 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.659% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.426 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.421 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.220% decrease in value.