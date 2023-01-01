Netherlands Antillean guilders to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert ANG to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
61,451 bdt

1.00000 ANG = 61.45100 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.921850.8064191.667641.3487518.21431.3702583.2306
1 EUR1.084810.87481.809061.4631219.75891.4864590.2886
1 GBP1.240051.1431212.067961.6725222.58661.69918103.21
1 NZD0.599650.5527750.48356910.80877810.92220.8216749.9092

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ANG61.45100 BDT
5 ANG307.25500 BDT
10 ANG614.51000 BDT
20 ANG1229.02000 BDT
50 ANG3072.55000 BDT
100 ANG6145.10000 BDT
250 ANG15362.75000 BDT
500 ANG30725.50000 BDT
1000 ANG61451.00000 BDT
2000 ANG122902.00000 BDT
5000 ANG307255.00000 BDT
10000 ANG614510.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BDT0.01627 ANG
5 BDT0.08137 ANG
10 BDT0.16273 ANG
20 BDT0.32546 ANG
50 BDT0.81365 ANG
100 BDT1.62731 ANG
250 BDT4.06827 ANG
500 BDT8.13655 ANG
1000 BDT16.27310 ANG
2000 BDT32.54620 ANG
5000 BDT81.36550 ANG
10000 BDT162.73100 ANG