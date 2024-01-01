10 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ANG to BDT at the real exchange rate

10,000 ang
666,061 bdt

ƒ1.000 ANG = Tk66.61 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 ANG to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.737466.7374
Low65.567065.4749
Average66.039865.7423
Change1.57%1.65%
View full history

1 ANG to BDT stats

The performance of ANG to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.7374 and a 30 day low of 65.5670. This means the 30 day average was 66.0398. The change for ANG to BDT was 1.57.

The performance of ANG to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 66.7374 and a 90 day low of 65.4749. This means the 90 day average was 65.7423. The change for ANG to BDT was 1.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.6011.30617.8471.34983.864
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7681.44319.7161.4992.645
1 GBP1.3131.18912.1021.71523.4371.771110.13
1 NZD0.6250.5660.47610.81611.150.84352.394

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ANG66.60610 BDT
5 ANG333.03050 BDT
10 ANG666.06100 BDT
20 ANG1,332.12200 BDT
50 ANG3,330.30500 BDT
100 ANG6,660.61000 BDT
250 ANG16,651.52500 BDT
500 ANG33,303.05000 BDT
1000 ANG66,606.10000 BDT
2000 ANG133,212.20000 BDT
5000 ANG333,030.50000 BDT
10000 ANG666,061.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BDT0.01501 ANG
5 BDT0.07507 ANG
10 BDT0.15014 ANG
20 BDT0.30027 ANG
50 BDT0.75068 ANG
100 BDT1.50136 ANG
250 BDT3.75340 ANG
500 BDT7.50680 ANG
1000 BDT15.01360 ANG
2000 BDT30.02720 ANG
5000 BDT75.06800 ANG
10000 BDT150.13600 ANG