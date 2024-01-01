500 Armenian drams to New Taiwan dollars

Convert AMD to TWD at the real exchange rate

500 amd
41.17 twd

֏1.000 AMD = NT$0.08234 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 AMD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08450.0848
Low0.08210.0821
Average0.08320.0836
Change-2.54%-1.58%
View full history

1 AMD to TWD stats

The performance of AMD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0845 and a 30 day low of 0.0821. This means the 30 day average was 0.0832. The change for AMD to TWD was -2.54.

The performance of AMD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0848 and a 90 day low of 0.0821. This means the 90 day average was 0.0836. The change for AMD to TWD was -1.58.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6231.491.6310.9421.752
1 GBP1.18911.313110.1081.7711.9391.11825.859
1 USD0.9050.761183.8441.3491.4770.85119.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AMD0.08234 TWD
5 AMD0.41170 TWD
10 AMD0.82340 TWD
20 AMD1.64681 TWD
50 AMD4.11703 TWD
100 AMD8.23405 TWD
250 AMD20.58512 TWD
500 AMD41.17025 TWD
1000 AMD82.34050 TWD
2000 AMD164.68100 TWD
5000 AMD411.70250 TWD
10000 AMD823.40500 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 TWD12.14470 AMD
5 TWD60.72350 AMD
10 TWD121.44700 AMD
20 TWD242.89400 AMD
50 TWD607.23500 AMD
100 TWD1,214.47000 AMD
250 TWD3,036.17500 AMD
500 TWD6,072.35000 AMD
1000 TWD12,144.70000 AMD
2000 TWD24,289.40000 AMD
5000 TWD60,723.50000 AMD
10000 TWD121,447.00000 AMD