Armenian dram to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.082 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.110% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.083 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.082 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.520% decrease in value.