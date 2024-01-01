1 thousand Armenian drams to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert AMD to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
19,781 pyg

֏1.000 AMD = ₲19.78 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
AMD to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PYG
1 AMD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.781119.7811
Low19.487519.3595
Average19.572019.4890
Change1.34%1.79%
View full history

1 AMD to PYG stats

The performance of AMD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.7811 and a 30 day low of 19.4875. This means the 30 day average was 19.5720. The change for AMD to PYG was 1.34.

The performance of AMD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.7811 and a 90 day low of 19.3595. This means the 90 day average was 19.4890. The change for AMD to PYG was 1.79.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Paraguayan Guarani
1 AMD19.78110 PYG
5 AMD98.90550 PYG
10 AMD197.81100 PYG
20 AMD395.62200 PYG
50 AMD989.05500 PYG
100 AMD1,978.11000 PYG
250 AMD4,945.27500 PYG
500 AMD9,890.55000 PYG
1000 AMD19,781.10000 PYG
2000 AMD39,562.20000 PYG
5000 AMD98,905.50000 PYG
10000 AMD197,811.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Armenian Dram
1 PYG0.05055 AMD
5 PYG0.25277 AMD
10 PYG0.50553 AMD
20 PYG1.01107 AMD
50 PYG2.52767 AMD
100 PYG5.05534 AMD
250 PYG12.63835 AMD
500 PYG25.27670 AMD
1000 PYG50.55340 AMD
2000 PYG101.10680 AMD
5000 PYG252.76700 AMD
10000 PYG505.53400 AMD