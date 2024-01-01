100 Armenian drams to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert AMD to PGK at the real exchange rate

100 amd
1.00 pgk

֏1.000 AMD = K0.01002 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 AMD to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01000.0100
Low0.00990.0098
Average0.01000.0099
Change0.48%1.18%
View full history

1 AMD to PGK stats

The performance of AMD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0100 and a 30 day low of 0.0099. This means the 30 day average was 0.0100. The change for AMD to PGK was 0.48.

The performance of AMD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0100 and a 90 day low of 0.0098. This means the 90 day average was 0.0099. The change for AMD to PGK was 1.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6351.491.6320.9421.802
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0871.7711.9391.11725.909
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.8519.733
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 AMD0.01002 PGK
5 AMD0.05010 PGK
10 AMD0.10019 PGK
20 AMD0.20038 PGK
50 AMD0.50096 PGK
100 AMD1.00192 PGK
250 AMD2.50480 PGK
500 AMD5.00960 PGK
1000 AMD10.01920 PGK
2000 AMD20.03840 PGK
5000 AMD50.09600 PGK
10000 AMD100.19200 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Armenian Dram
1 PGK99.80790 AMD
5 PGK499.03950 AMD
10 PGK998.07900 AMD
20 PGK1,996.15800 AMD
50 PGK4,990.39500 AMD
100 PGK9,980.79000 AMD
250 PGK24,951.97500 AMD
500 PGK49,903.95000 AMD
1000 PGK99,807.90000 AMD
2000 PGK199,615.80000 AMD
5000 PGK499,039.50000 AMD
10000 PGK998,079.00000 AMD