10 Armenian drams to New Zealand dollars

Convert AMD to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 amd
0.04 nzd

֏1.000 AMD = $0.004122 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
AMD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 AMD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00430.0044
Low0.00410.0041
Average0.00420.0042
Change-4.67%-1.15%
1 AMD to NZD stats

The performance of AMD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0043 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0042. The change for AMD to NZD was -4.67.

The performance of AMD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for AMD to NZD was -1.15.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / New Zealand Dollar
1 AMD0.00412 NZD
5 AMD0.02061 NZD
10 AMD0.04122 NZD
20 AMD0.08244 NZD
50 AMD0.20609 NZD
100 AMD0.41218 NZD
250 AMD1.03044 NZD
500 AMD2.06089 NZD
1000 AMD4.12177 NZD
2000 AMD8.24354 NZD
5000 AMD20.60885 NZD
10000 AMD41.21770 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 NZD242.61400 AMD
5 NZD1,213.07000 AMD
10 NZD2,426.14000 AMD
20 NZD4,852.28000 AMD
50 NZD12,130.70000 AMD
100 NZD24,261.40000 AMD
250 NZD60,653.50000 AMD
500 NZD121,307.00000 AMD
1000 NZD242,614.00000 AMD
2000 NZD485,228.00000 AMD
5000 NZD1,213,070.00000 AMD
10000 NZD2,426,140.00000 AMD