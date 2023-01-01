Armenian drams to Mexican pesos today

Convert AMD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
42.88 mxn

1.00000 AMD = 0.04288 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.0848590.29471.486141.669770.964518.7431
1 GBP1.1431211.2401103.2161.698811.908731.1025421.4253
1 USD0.921750.806387183.23241.36991.539170.88917.2771
1 INR0.01107490.009688370.012014610.01645870.01849250.01068090.207577

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mexican Peso
1 AMD0.04288 MXN
5 AMD0.21441 MXN
10 AMD0.42882 MXN
20 AMD0.85763 MXN
50 AMD2.14408 MXN
100 AMD4.28816 MXN
250 AMD10.72040 MXN
500 AMD21.44080 MXN
1000 AMD42.88160 MXN
2000 AMD85.76320 MXN
5000 AMD214.40800 MXN
10000 AMD428.81600 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Armenian Dram
1 MXN23.32000 AMD
5 MXN116.60000 AMD
10 MXN233.20000 AMD
20 MXN466.40000 AMD
50 MXN1166.00000 AMD
100 MXN2332.00000 AMD
250 MXN5830.00000 AMD
500 MXN11660.00000 AMD
1000 MXN23320.00000 AMD
2000 MXN46640.00000 AMD
5000 MXN116600.00000 AMD
10000 MXN233200.00000 AMD