Armenian drams to Gambian dalasis today

Convert AMD to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
166.72 gmd

1.00000 AMD = 0.16672 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
How to convert Armenian drams to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Gambian Dalasi
1 AMD0.16672 GMD
5 AMD0.83361 GMD
10 AMD1.66722 GMD
20 AMD3.33444 GMD
50 AMD8.33610 GMD
100 AMD16.67220 GMD
250 AMD41.68050 GMD
500 AMD83.36100 GMD
1000 AMD166.72200 GMD
2000 AMD333.44400 GMD
5000 AMD833.61000 GMD
10000 AMD1667.22000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Armenian Dram
1 GMD5.99802 AMD
5 GMD29.99010 AMD
10 GMD59.98020 AMD
20 GMD119.96040 AMD
50 GMD299.90100 AMD
100 GMD599.80200 AMD
250 GMD1499.50500 AMD
500 GMD2999.01000 AMD
1000 GMD5998.02000 AMD
2000 GMD11996.04000 AMD
5000 GMD29990.10000 AMD
10000 GMD59980.20000 AMD