2,000 gmd
11,384.92 amd

D1.000 GMD = ֏5.692 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:06
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Armenian Dram
1 GMD5.69246 AMD
5 GMD28.46230 AMD
10 GMD56.92460 AMD
20 GMD113.84920 AMD
50 GMD284.62300 AMD
100 GMD569.24600 AMD
250 GMD1,423.11500 AMD
500 GMD2,846.23000 AMD
1000 GMD5,692.46000 AMD
2000 GMD11,384.92000 AMD
5000 GMD28,462.30000 AMD
10000 GMD56,924.60000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Gambian Dalasi
1 AMD0.17567 GMD
5 AMD0.87836 GMD
10 AMD1.75671 GMD
20 AMD3.51342 GMD
50 AMD8.78355 GMD
100 AMD17.56710 GMD
250 AMD43.91775 GMD
500 AMD87.83550 GMD
1000 AMD175.67100 GMD
2000 AMD351.34200 GMD
5000 AMD878.35500 GMD
10000 AMD1,756.71000 GMD