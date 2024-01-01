Zambian kwacha to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert ZMW to VND at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = ₫918.3 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
ZMW to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 ZMW to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High955.1660958.8210
Low917.6780917.6780
Average937.5558938.1733
Change-3.78%-3.56%
1 ZMW to VND stats

The performance of ZMW to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 955.1660 and a 30 day low of 917.6780. This means the 30 day average was 937.5558. The change for ZMW to VND was -3.78.

The performance of ZMW to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 958.8210 and a 90 day low of 917.6780. This means the 90 day average was 938.1733. The change for ZMW to VND was -3.56.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3971.3461.53584.4920.79418.122
1 EUR1.04811.4641.4111.60988.5480.83218.992
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.09960.4970.56812.976
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.1462.7540.5913.46

Conversion rates ZMW / Vietnamese Dong
1 ZMW918.28900 VND
5 ZMW4,591.44500 VND
10 ZMW9,182.89000 VND
20 ZMW18,365.78000 VND
50 ZMW45,914.45000 VND
100 ZMW91,828.90000 VND
250 ZMW229,572.25000 VND
500 ZMW459,144.50000 VND
1000 ZMW918,289.00000 VND
2000 ZMW1,836,578.00000 VND
5000 ZMW4,591,445.00000 VND
10000 ZMW9,182,890.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / ZMW
1000 VND1.08898 ZMW
2000 VND2.17796 ZMW
5000 VND5.44490 ZMW
10000 VND10.88980 ZMW
20000 VND21.77960 ZMW
50000 VND54.44900 ZMW
100000 VND108.89800 ZMW
200000 VND217.79600 ZMW
500000 VND544.49000 ZMW
1000000 VND1,088.98000 ZMW
2000000 VND2,177.96000 ZMW
5000000 VND5,444.90000 ZMW