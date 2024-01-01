Zambian kwacha to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert ZMW to TZS at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = tzs95.71 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ZMW to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 ZMW to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High102.5130104.4200
Low95.710995.7109
Average99.3233101.7469
Change-6.44%-7.09%
View full history

1 ZMW to TZS stats

The performance of ZMW to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 102.5130 and a 30 day low of 95.7109. This means the 30 day average was 99.3233. The change for ZMW to TZS was -6.44.

The performance of ZMW to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 104.4200 and a 90 day low of 95.7109. This means the 90 day average was 101.7469. The change for ZMW to TZS was -7.09.

Track market ratesView ZMW to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3961.3461.53584.4880.79418.119
1 EUR1.04811.4631.4111.60988.5390.83218.988
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.09960.5020.56812.975
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.1462.7530.5913.458

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ZMW95.71090 TZS
5 ZMW478.55450 TZS
10 ZMW957.10900 TZS
20 ZMW1,914.21800 TZS
50 ZMW4,785.54500 TZS
100 ZMW9,571.09000 TZS
250 ZMW23,927.72500 TZS
500 ZMW47,855.45000 TZS
1000 ZMW95,710.90000 TZS
2000 ZMW191,421.80000 TZS
5000 ZMW478,554.50000 TZS
10000 ZMW957,109.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / ZMW
1 TZS0.01045 ZMW
5 TZS0.05224 ZMW
10 TZS0.10448 ZMW
20 TZS0.20896 ZMW
50 TZS0.52241 ZMW
100 TZS1.04481 ZMW
250 TZS2.61203 ZMW
500 TZS5.22405 ZMW
1000 TZS10.44810 ZMW
2000 TZS20.89620 ZMW
5000 TZS52.24050 ZMW
10000 TZS104.48100 ZMW