10 thousand Zambian kwacha to British pounds sterling

Convert ZMW to GBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 zmw
319.97 gbp

1.000 ZMW = 0.03200 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9421.3831.3651.56283.7070.80519.031
1 EUR1.06211.4681.4491.65988.8880.85420.209
1 CAD0.7230.68110.9871.1360.5380.58213.764
1 SGD0.7330.691.01311.14561.3410.5913.946

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / British Pound Sterling
1 ZMW0.03200 GBP
5 ZMW0.15999 GBP
10 ZMW0.31997 GBP
20 ZMW0.63995 GBP
50 ZMW1.59987 GBP
100 ZMW3.19974 GBP
250 ZMW7.99935 GBP
500 ZMW15.99870 GBP
1000 ZMW31.99740 GBP
2000 ZMW63.99480 GBP
5000 ZMW159.98700 GBP
10000 ZMW319.97400 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / ZMW
1 GBP31.25260 ZMW
5 GBP156.26300 ZMW
10 GBP312.52600 ZMW
20 GBP625.05200 ZMW
50 GBP1,562.63000 ZMW
100 GBP3,125.26000 ZMW
250 GBP7,813.15000 ZMW
500 GBP15,626.30000 ZMW
1000 GBP31,252.60000 ZMW
2000 GBP62,505.20000 ZMW
5000 GBP156,263.00000 ZMW
10000 GBP312,526.00000 ZMW