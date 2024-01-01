100 Zambian kwacha to Danish kroner

Convert ZMW to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 zmw
27.95 dkk

1.000 ZMW = 0.2795 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9421.3831.3651.56283.6730.80519.035
1 EUR1.06211.4681.4491.65988.8310.85420.209
1 CAD0.7230.68110.9871.1360.5140.58213.767
1 SGD0.7330.691.01311.14561.3140.5913.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Danish Krone
1 ZMW0.27945 DKK
5 ZMW1.39726 DKK
10 ZMW2.79451 DKK
20 ZMW5.58902 DKK
50 ZMW13.97255 DKK
100 ZMW27.94510 DKK
250 ZMW69.86275 DKK
500 ZMW139.72550 DKK
1000 ZMW279.45100 DKK
2000 ZMW558.90200 DKK
5000 ZMW1,397.25500 DKK
10000 ZMW2,794.51000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / ZMW
1 DKK3.57844 ZMW
5 DKK17.89220 ZMW
10 DKK35.78440 ZMW
20 DKK71.56880 ZMW
50 DKK178.92200 ZMW
100 DKK357.84400 ZMW
250 DKK894.61000 ZMW
500 DKK1,789.22000 ZMW
1000 DKK3,578.44000 ZMW
2000 DKK7,156.88000 ZMW
5000 DKK17,892.20000 ZMW
10000 DKK35,784.40000 ZMW