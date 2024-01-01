10 thousand Zambian kwacha to Colombian pesos

Convert ZMW to COP at the real exchange rate

10,000 zmw
1,560,370 cop

1.000 ZMW = 156.0 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8251.4681.6590.96918.125
1 GBP1.1711.243103.9631.7181.9421.13421.214
1 USD0.9420.805183.6591.3831.5630.91317.071
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Colombian Peso
1 ZMW156.03700 COP
5 ZMW780.18500 COP
10 ZMW1,560.37000 COP
20 ZMW3,120.74000 COP
50 ZMW7,801.85000 COP
100 ZMW15,603.70000 COP
250 ZMW39,009.25000 COP
500 ZMW78,018.50000 COP
1000 ZMW156,037.00000 COP
2000 ZMW312,074.00000 COP
5000 ZMW780,185.00000 COP
10000 ZMW1,560,370.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / ZMW
1 COP0.00641 ZMW
5 COP0.03204 ZMW
10 COP0.06409 ZMW
20 COP0.12817 ZMW
50 COP0.32044 ZMW
100 COP0.64087 ZMW
250 COP1.60219 ZMW
500 COP3.20437 ZMW
1000 COP6.40874 ZMW
2000 COP12.81748 ZMW
5000 COP32.04370 ZMW
10000 COP64.08740 ZMW