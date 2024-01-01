10 CFP francs to Nepalese rupees

Convert XPF to NPR at the real exchange rate

10 xpf
11.96 npr

1.000 XPF = 1.196 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8661.4681.6570.96918.098
1 GBP1.1711.243104.0121.7181.941.13421.183
1 USD0.9420.805183.6821.3821.5610.91317.042
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Nepalese Rupee
1 XPF1.19589 NPR
5 XPF5.97945 NPR
10 XPF11.95890 NPR
20 XPF23.91780 NPR
50 XPF59.79450 NPR
100 XPF119.58900 NPR
250 XPF298.97250 NPR
500 XPF597.94500 NPR
1000 XPF1,195.89000 NPR
2000 XPF2,391.78000 NPR
5000 XPF5,979.45000 NPR
10000 XPF11,958.90000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / CFP Franc
1 NPR0.83620 XPF
5 NPR4.18100 XPF
10 NPR8.36199 XPF
20 NPR16.72398 XPF
50 NPR41.80995 XPF
100 NPR83.61990 XPF
250 NPR209.04975 XPF
500 NPR418.09950 XPF
1000 NPR836.19900 XPF
2000 NPR1,672.39800 XPF
5000 NPR4,180.99500 XPF
10000 NPR8,361.99000 XPF