1 thousand CFP francs to Hong Kong dollars

Convert XPF to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
70.09 hkd

1.000 XPF = 0.07009 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.36519.0230.94183.6810.8051.5611.382
1 SGD0.733113.9360.6961.3050.5891.1441.013
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0494.3990.0420.0820.073
1 EUR1.0621.4520.209188.8990.8551.6581.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 XPF0.07009 HKD
5 XPF0.35044 HKD
10 XPF0.70088 HKD
20 XPF1.40176 HKD
50 XPF3.50441 HKD
100 XPF7.00881 HKD
250 XPF17.52203 HKD
500 XPF35.04405 HKD
1000 XPF70.08810 HKD
2000 XPF140.17620 HKD
5000 XPF350.44050 HKD
10000 XPF700.88100 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / CFP Franc
100 HKD1,426.78000 XPF
200 HKD2,853.56000 XPF
300 HKD4,280.34000 XPF
500 HKD7,133.90000 XPF
1000 HKD14,267.80000 XPF
2000 HKD28,535.60000 XPF
2500 HKD35,669.50000 XPF
3000 HKD42,803.40000 XPF
4000 HKD57,071.20000 XPF
5000 HKD71,339.00000 XPF
10000 HKD142,678.00000 XPF
20000 HKD285,356.00000 XPF