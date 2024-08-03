1 thousand US dollars to South African rand

Convert USD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
18,285.30 zar

$1.000 USD = R18.29 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.432918.9660
Low17.955717.9354
Average18.209718.3381
Change0.11%-1.41%
View full history

1 USD to ZAR stats

The performance of USD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.4329 and a 30 day low of 17.9557. This means the 30 day average was 18.2097. The change for USD to ZAR was 0.11.

The performance of USD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9660 and a 90 day low of 17.9354. This means the 90 day average was 18.3381. The change for USD to ZAR was -1.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / South African Rand
1 USD18.28530 ZAR
5 USD91.42650 ZAR
10 USD182.85300 ZAR
20 USD365.70600 ZAR
50 USD914.26500 ZAR
100 USD1,828.53000 ZAR
250 USD4,571.32500 ZAR
500 USD9,142.65000 ZAR
1000 USD18,285.30000 ZAR
2000 USD36,570.60000 ZAR
5000 USD91,426.50000 ZAR
10000 USD182,853.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / US Dollar
1 ZAR0.05469 USD
5 ZAR0.27344 USD
10 ZAR0.54689 USD
20 ZAR1.09378 USD
50 ZAR2.73445 USD
100 ZAR5.46889 USD
250 ZAR13.67223 USD
500 ZAR27.34445 USD
1000 ZAR54.68890 USD
2000 ZAR109.37780 USD
5000 ZAR273.44450 USD
10000 ZAR546.88900 USD