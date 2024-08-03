20 US dollars to Vanuatu vatus

Convert USD to VUV at the real exchange rate

20 usd
2,431 vuv

$1.000 USD = VT121.6 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
USD to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High121.8400121.8400
Low119.6550119.4450
Average120.4960120.4742
Change1.46%0.29%
1 USD to VUV stats

The performance of USD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 121.8400 and a 30 day low of 119.6550. This means the 30 day average was 120.4960. The change for USD to VUV was 1.46.

The performance of USD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 121.8400 and a 90 day low of 119.4450. This means the 90 day average was 120.4742. The change for USD to VUV was 0.29.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 USD121.55500 VUV
5 USD607.77500 VUV
10 USD1,215.55000 VUV
20 USD2,431.10000 VUV
50 USD6,077.75000 VUV
100 USD12,155.50000 VUV
250 USD30,388.75000 VUV
500 USD60,777.50000 VUV
1000 USD121,555.00000 VUV
2000 USD243,110.00000 VUV
5000 USD607,775.00000 VUV
10000 USD1,215,550.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / US Dollar
1 VUV0.00823 USD
5 VUV0.04113 USD
10 VUV0.08227 USD
20 VUV0.16453 USD
50 VUV0.41134 USD
100 VUV0.82267 USD
250 VUV2.05668 USD
500 VUV4.11337 USD
1000 VUV8.22673 USD
2000 VUV16.45346 USD
5000 VUV41.13365 USD
10000 VUV82.26730 USD