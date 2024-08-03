100 US dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert USD to SBD at the real exchange rate

100 usd
829.53 sbd

$1.000 USD = SI$8.295 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.35078.4353
Low8.21028.2102
Average8.27328.2907
Change-0.25%-1.66%
1 USD to SBD stats

The performance of USD to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3507 and a 30 day low of 8.2102. This means the 30 day average was 8.2732. The change for USD to SBD was -0.25.

The performance of USD to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4353 and a 90 day low of 8.2102. This means the 90 day average was 8.2907. The change for USD to SBD was -1.66.

How to convert US dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 USD8.29531 SBD
5 USD41.47655 SBD
10 USD82.95310 SBD
20 USD165.90620 SBD
50 USD414.76550 SBD
100 USD829.53100 SBD
250 USD2,073.82750 SBD
500 USD4,147.65500 SBD
1000 USD8,295.31000 SBD
2000 USD16,590.62000 SBD
5000 USD41,476.55000 SBD
10000 USD82,953.10000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / US Dollar
1 SBD0.12055 USD
5 SBD0.60275 USD
10 SBD1.20550 USD
20 SBD2.41100 USD
50 SBD6.02750 USD
100 SBD12.05500 USD
250 SBD30.13750 USD
500 SBD60.27500 USD
1000 SBD120.55000 USD
2000 SBD241.10000 USD
5000 SBD602.75000 USD
10000 SBD1,205.50000 USD