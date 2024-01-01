500 US dollars to Belize dollars

Convert USD to BZD at the real exchange rate

500 usd
1,000 bzd

$1.000 USD = BZ$2.000 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.00002.0000
Low2.00002.0000
Average2.00002.0000
Change0.00%0.00%
View full history

1 USD to BZD stats

The performance of USD to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0000 and a 30 day low of 2.0000. This means the 30 day average was 2.0000. The change for USD to BZD was 0.00.

The performance of USD to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0000 and a 90 day low of 2.0000. This means the 90 day average was 2.0000. The change for USD to BZD was 0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 USD2.00000 BZD
5 USD10.00000 BZD
10 USD20.00000 BZD
20 USD40.00000 BZD
50 USD100.00000 BZD
100 USD200.00000 BZD
250 USD500.00000 BZD
500 USD1,000.00000 BZD
1000 USD2,000.00000 BZD
2000 USD4,000.00000 BZD
5000 USD10,000.00000 BZD
10000 USD20,000.00000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / US Dollar
1 BZD0.50000 USD
5 BZD2.50000 USD
10 BZD5.00000 USD
20 BZD10.00000 USD
50 BZD25.00000 USD
100 BZD50.00000 USD
250 BZD125.00000 USD
500 BZD250.00000 USD
1000 BZD500.00000 USD
2000 BZD1,000.00000 USD
5000 BZD2,500.00000 USD
10000 BZD5,000.00000 USD