1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Cambodian riels

Convert UAH to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 uah
112.73 khr

1.00000 UAH = 112.73300 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

UAH to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.050787.49081.446921.657780.963418.9915
1GBP1.1540711.2126100.9721.669871.913221.1118321.9179
1USD0.951750.824674183.26911.37711.577780.916918.0751
1INR0.01142980.009903720.012009310.01653790.0189480.01101130.217069

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cambodian Riel
1 UAH112.73300 KHR
5 UAH563.66500 KHR
10 UAH1127.33000 KHR
20 UAH2254.66000 KHR
50 UAH5636.65000 KHR
100 UAH11273.30000 KHR
250 UAH28183.25000 KHR
500 UAH56366.50000 KHR
1000 UAH112733.00000 KHR
2000 UAH225466.00000 KHR
5000 UAH563665.00000 KHR
10000 UAH1127330.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KHR0.00887 UAH
5 KHR0.04435 UAH
10 KHR0.08870 UAH
20 KHR0.17741 UAH
50 KHR0.44352 UAH
100 KHR0.88705 UAH
250 KHR2.21762 UAH
500 KHR4.43525 UAH
1000 KHR8.87049 UAH
2000 KHR17.74098 UAH
5000 KHR44.35245 UAH
10000 KHR88.70490 UAH