10 Cambodian riels to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert KHR to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 khr
0.09 uah

1.00000 KHR = 0.00927 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KHR0.00927 UAH
5 KHR0.04633 UAH
10 KHR0.09267 UAH
20 KHR0.18534 UAH
50 KHR0.46335 UAH
100 KHR0.92669 UAH
250 KHR2.31673 UAH
500 KHR4.63346 UAH
1000 KHR9.26692 UAH
2000 KHR18.53384 UAH
5000 KHR46.33460 UAH
10000 KHR92.66920 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cambodian Riel
1 UAH107.91100 KHR
5 UAH539.55500 KHR
10 UAH1079.11000 KHR
20 UAH2158.22000 KHR
50 UAH5395.55000 KHR
100 UAH10791.10000 KHR
250 UAH26977.75000 KHR
500 UAH53955.50000 KHR
1000 UAH107911.00000 KHR
2000 UAH215822.00000 KHR
5000 UAH539555.00000 KHR
10000 UAH1079110.00000 KHR