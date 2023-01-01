50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Israeli new sheqels

Convert UAH to ILS at the real exchange rate

50 uah
5.28 ils

1.00000 UAH = 0.10562 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12 UTC
UAH to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UAH0.10562 ILS
5 UAH0.52807 ILS
10 UAH1.05615 ILS
20 UAH2.11230 ILS
50 UAH5.28075 ILS
100 UAH10.56150 ILS
250 UAH26.40375 ILS
500 UAH52.80750 ILS
1000 UAH105.61500 ILS
2000 UAH211.23000 ILS
5000 UAH528.07500 ILS
10000 UAH1056.15000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ILS9.46833 UAH
5 ILS47.34165 UAH
10 ILS94.68330 UAH
20 ILS189.36660 UAH
50 ILS473.41650 UAH
100 ILS946.83300 UAH
250 ILS2367.08250 UAH
500 ILS4734.16500 UAH
1000 ILS9468.33000 UAH
2000 ILS18936.66000 UAH
5000 ILS47341.65000 UAH
10000 ILS94683.30000 UAH