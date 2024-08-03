10 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ILS to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 ils
107,446 uah

₪1.000 ILS = ₴10.74 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

ILS to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.312011.3120
Low10.744610.5384
Average11.106910.8712
Change-0.41%1.82%
View full history

1 ILS to UAH stats

The performance of ILS to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3120 and a 30 day low of 10.7446. This means the 30 day average was 11.1069. The change for ILS to UAH was -0.41.

The performance of ILS to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3120 and a 90 day low of 10.5384. This means the 90 day average was 10.8712. The change for ILS to UAH was 1.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ILS10.74460 UAH
5 ILS53.72300 UAH
10 ILS107.44600 UAH
20 ILS214.89200 UAH
50 ILS537.23000 UAH
100 ILS1,074.46000 UAH
250 ILS2,686.15000 UAH
500 ILS5,372.30000 UAH
1000 ILS10,744.60000 UAH
2000 ILS21,489.20000 UAH
5000 ILS53,723.00000 UAH
10000 ILS107,446.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UAH0.09307 ILS
5 UAH0.46535 ILS
10 UAH0.93070 ILS
20 UAH1.86139 ILS
50 UAH4.65349 ILS
100 UAH9.30697 ILS
250 UAH23.26743 ILS
500 UAH46.53485 ILS
1000 UAH93.06970 ILS
2000 UAH186.13940 ILS
5000 UAH465.34850 ILS
10000 UAH930.69700 ILS