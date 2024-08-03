250 Israeli new sheqels to Ukrainian hryvnias
Convert ILS to UAH at the real exchange rate
|1 ILS to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.3120
|11.3120
|Low
|10.7446
|10.5384
|Average
|11.1069
|10.8712
|Change
|-0.41%
|1.82%
|View full history
1 ILS to UAH stats
The performance of ILS to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3120 and a 30 day low of 10.7446. This means the 30 day average was 11.1069. The change for ILS to UAH was -0.41.
The performance of ILS to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3120 and a 90 day low of 10.5384. This means the 90 day average was 10.8712. The change for ILS to UAH was 1.82.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 ILS
|10.74460 UAH
|5 ILS
|53.72300 UAH
|10 ILS
|107.44600 UAH
|20 ILS
|214.89200 UAH
|50 ILS
|537.23000 UAH
|100 ILS
|1,074.46000 UAH
|250 ILS
|2,686.15000 UAH
|500 ILS
|5,372.30000 UAH
|1000 ILS
|10,744.60000 UAH
|2000 ILS
|21,489.20000 UAH
|5000 ILS
|53,723.00000 UAH
|10000 ILS
|107,446.00000 UAH