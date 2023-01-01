1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Hungarian forints

Convert UAH to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 uah
10 huf

1.00000 UAH = 10.09460 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:8 UTC
UAH to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.050787.51411.447761.658960.9637518.9827
1GBP1.1540711.21255100.9951.670771.91451.1122321.9068
1USD0.951750.824708183.29121.37791.578910.9172518.0667
1INR0.01142670.009901510.012006110.01654320.01895650.01101260.21691

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hungarian Forint
1 UAH10.09460 HUF
5 UAH50.47300 HUF
10 UAH100.94600 HUF
20 UAH201.89200 HUF
50 UAH504.73000 HUF
100 UAH1009.46000 HUF
250 UAH2523.65000 HUF
500 UAH5047.30000 HUF
1000 UAH10094.60000 HUF
2000 UAH20189.20000 HUF
5000 UAH50473.00000 HUF
10000 UAH100946.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ukrainian Hryvnia
2000 HUF198.12620 UAH
5000 HUF495.31550 UAH
10000 HUF990.63100 UAH
15000 HUF1485.94650 UAH
20000 HUF1981.26200 UAH
30000 HUF2971.89300 UAH
40000 HUF3962.52400 UAH
50000 HUF4953.15500 UAH
60000 HUF5943.78600 UAH
100000 HUF9906.31000 UAH
150000 HUF14859.46500 UAH
200000 HUF19812.62000 UAH