60,000 Hungarian forints to Ukrainian hryvnias
Convert HUF to UAH at the real exchange rate
HUF to UAH conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.10542 UAH
0
|1 HUF to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1106
|0.1169
|Low
|0.1054
|0.1054
|Average
|0.1084
|0.1124
|Change
|-4.55%
|-8.95%
|View full history
1 HUF to UAH stats
The performance of HUF to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1106 and a 30 day low of 0.1054. This means the 30 day average was 0.1084. The change for HUF to UAH was -4.55.
The performance of HUF to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1169 and a 90 day low of 0.1054. This means the 90 day average was 0.1124. The change for HUF to UAH was -8.95.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|2000 HUF
|210.84400 UAH
|5000 HUF
|527.11000 UAH
|10000 HUF
|1,054.22000 UAH
|15000 HUF
|1,581.33000 UAH
|20000 HUF
|2,108.44000 UAH
|30000 HUF
|3,162.66000 UAH
|40000 HUF
|4,216.88000 UAH
|50000 HUF
|5,271.10000 UAH
|60000 HUF
|6,325.32000 UAH
|100000 HUF
|10,542.20000 UAH
|150000 HUF
|15,813.30000 UAH
|200000 HUF
|21,084.40000 UAH
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hungarian Forint
|1 UAH
|9.48572 HUF
|5 UAH
|47.42860 HUF
|10 UAH
|94.85720 HUF
|20 UAH
|189.71440 HUF
|50 UAH
|474.28600 HUF
|100 UAH
|948.57200 HUF
|250 UAH
|2,371.43000 HUF
|500 UAH
|4,742.86000 HUF
|1000 UAH
|9,485.72000 HUF
|2000 UAH
|18,971.44000 HUF
|5000 UAH
|47,428.60000 HUF
|10000 UAH
|94,857.20000 HUF