15,000 Hungarian forints to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert HUF to UAH at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ₴0.1054 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 HUF to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11060.1169
Low0.10540.1054
Average0.10840.1124
Change-4.56%-8.96%
View full history

1 HUF to UAH stats

The performance of HUF to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1106 and a 30 day low of 0.1054. This means the 30 day average was 0.1084. The change for HUF to UAH was -4.56.

The performance of HUF to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1169 and a 90 day low of 0.1054. This means the 90 day average was 0.1124. The change for HUF to UAH was -8.96.

Track market ratesView HUF to UAH chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.7911.41.34418.10384.3861.54
1 EUR1.05210.8331.4731.41419.04888.7911.62
1 GBP1.2631.20111.7681.69822.872106.6181.946
1 CAD0.7150.6790.56610.9612.93560.2951.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ukrainian Hryvnia
2000 HUF210.84400 UAH
5000 HUF527.11000 UAH
10000 HUF1,054.22000 UAH
15000 HUF1,581.33000 UAH
20000 HUF2,108.44000 UAH
30000 HUF3,162.66000 UAH
40000 HUF4,216.88000 UAH
50000 HUF5,271.10000 UAH
60000 HUF6,325.32000 UAH
100000 HUF10,542.20000 UAH
150000 HUF15,813.30000 UAH
200000 HUF21,084.40000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hungarian Forint
1 UAH9.48572 HUF
5 UAH47.42860 HUF
10 UAH94.85720 HUF
20 UAH189.71440 HUF
50 UAH474.28600 HUF
100 UAH948.57200 HUF
250 UAH2,371.43000 HUF
500 UAH4,742.86000 HUF
1000 UAH9,485.72000 HUF
2000 UAH18,971.44000 HUF
5000 UAH47,428.60000 HUF
10000 UAH94,857.20000 HUF